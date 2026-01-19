Gleb Savchenko Makes Out With Mystery Girl in L.A. After Brooks Nader Split

Take It Slow ... There's No Russian This Make-Out!!!

The produce wasn't the only thing getting fresh at the farmer's market over the weekend ... Gleb Savchenko was snapped getting hot and heavy with a new lady!

Check out the pics ... the mystery woman squeezes the dancer's apple bottom -- checking it for ripeness, we're sure -- as Gleb goes in for a passionate kiss up against a wall.

This comes after Gleb's bitter split from Brooks Nader.

As you know ... Brooks and Gleb were partnered up during Season 33 of "Dancing With The Stars," and they ended up placing ninth. The two got really close while filming -- and even got matching tattoos -- but they ended their fling for the first time in October 2024.

They later reconciled, and the second time they called it quits followed rumors Gleb was unfaithful ... an accusation Gleb firmly denies.