Brooks Nader Says She's Open to Dating Nonfamous People

Play video content TMZ.com

Brooks Nader doesn't care what her next romantic partner does for work ... whether he's a doctor or just plays one on TV, she says she down to date anyone regardless of celebrity status.

We caught up with Brooks at LAX this weekend ... and we asked her a ton of questions about her dating life -- including whether the next person she dates needs to be as famous as her.

Nader says she doesn't need to date an actor or a musician, just a nice, good-lookin' dude -- so, of course, we asked the follow-up ... what about the hunk standing next to her???

Turns out that's her bodyguard, Randy ... but, they both joke it could be a good match -- it worked out for Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in "The Bodyguard," after all.

Play video content TMZ.com

Nader says she's usually crushing on the people she's hanging around -- another good sign for Randy -- so, it seems love's not something she goes around looking for ... it has a tendency to find her.

It's not surprising that Nader falls for people she spends time with ... after all, she spent many hours around Gleb Savchenko on "Dancing with the Stars" and the two started dating -- until he allegedly cheated on her.

Brooks recently dished on her dating life ... revealing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she had flings with both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open -- basically bringing "Challengers" to real life.

We also talked to Nader about her reality show with her family titled "Love Thy Nader" ... and, she tells us it's basically a lifelong dream for the fam come true.