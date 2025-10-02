Brooks Nader Wears See-Through Catsuit, Jimmy Kimmel Hat in Paris

Brooks Nader's sending Jimmy Kimmel good vibes from across the Atlantic ... showing support in new swag from his talk show -- though we think the hat may be the last thing people on the street noticed!

The model stepped out in Paris with her sisters on Thursday ... grabbing dinner in a see-through catsuit and leather jacket combination.

Check out the pics ... it's fortunate Brooks is in Paris because the French word "risqué" is quite apt when it comes to this look!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While Nader usually lets her silky locks hang unencumbered, she threw on a hat which reads, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" -- likely something she got while appearing on the show back on September 2.

She talked about her relationship with her sisters and their reality show "Love Thy Nader" on the program ... shortly before Kimmel was suspended by ABC.

Play video content

As you know, the broadcaster put "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on a short hiatus amid pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and President Donald Trump.

The move received tons of backlash from fans and Jimmy's fellow comedians, and, ultimately, ABC reversed course and put the show back on ... with JK's friends like Conan O'Brien and Andy Richter telling us they're so excited he's back.

Unclear if Brooks is weighing in on politics here or if she just likes the hat ... we've reached out to her team for more info.