Brooks Nader Shows Off Insane Bikini Body During Cabo Getaway With Sister
Brooks Nader ... With A Cherry On Top🍒💦
No one’s doing it better than Brooks Nader ... the model jetted off to Cabo, soaked up the sun, and made it very clear she’s in her hot-girl-on-vacation era!
Check out the pics from Tuesday -- Brooks was hanging with her sister Sarah Jane in Mexico, but LBR, she wasn’t about to share the spotlight ... rocking a cropped white cherry-print shirt over a teeny red bikini, paired with tiny matching bottoms that left very little to the imagination.
Brooks knew exactly what she was doing -- absolutely sizzling as she struck candid poses while lounging poolside, cooling off in the ocean, and casually catching up on some light reading ... "The Art of Seduction," no less.
TBH, her laid-back Cabo day could’ve doubled as a full-blown photoshoot, thanks to the scorching display she put on -- with a wardrobe malfunction looking dangerously close -- and something tells us Brooks wouldn’t have minded one bit! 😉