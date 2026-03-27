Dr. Henry C. Lee, Forensic Investigator in O.J. Simpson Trial, Dead at 87

Dr. Henry C. Lee -- a renowned forensic scientist whose testimony for the defense is credited with helping a jury acquit O.J. Simpson in the world-famous double-murder trial in 1995 -- died today at his home in Henderson, Nevada. He was 87.

Among other high-profile cases, Lee worked on the JonBenét Ramsey murder investigation in the 1990s, the Laci Peterson case in the early 2000s, as well as the Elizabeth Smart kidnapping. He also assisted the forensics investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Lee founded the University of New Haven's forensics science program in Connecticut ... where he was a professor for more than 50 years, according to the institution's obituary. Lee was the state of Connecticut's chief criminalist for more than 20 years and served as Commissioner of the Dept. of Public Safety and Connecticut State Police. And he wrote and collaborated on dozens of books.

But he's probably best remembered for his testimony in the Simpson trial, in which he questioned blood evidence procedures by police in the investigation of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

In 2023, Lee was found liable for fabricating evidence in a Connecticut murder case, The Associated Press reports ... 2 men who were serving prison time had their convictions overturned.

Lee is survived by his wife, 2 kids and 4 grandchildren.

Lee was 87.