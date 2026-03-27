LISA's Hot Shots To Kick Off Off Her 29th Birthday!

Don't BLINK ... it's LISA's birthday!! And while there's no "DEADLINE" to celebrating the K-pop sensation and "White Lotus" actress, the next 24 hours are dedicated to the Thai beauty!!

The beloved BLACKPINK artist kindly brought her 107 million Instagram followers along for her "dream" of a 28th year ... which included her show-stopping solo Coachella set, her debut as Mook on the hit HBO show, a world tour, business moves -- and, of course, plenty of hot shots along the way.

She most recently shared a carousel of her trip to Bali ... which included some bendy poses in a bikini.

What will 29 bring?? Safe to say more success ... and we're sure she'll sport her signature smile every step of the way.