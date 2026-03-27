Noelia Castillo Ramos' Family Wasn't Present During Euthanasia Procedure

Noelia Castillo Ramos' parents were not with her when she died following a voluntary euthanasia procedure, TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for Abogados Cristianos -- Christian Lawyers, the organization representing Noelia's dad in his legal attempt to stop the procedure -- tells TMZ neither her mother nor her father were present for her death Thursday.

News outlets reported a judge denied her father's last-minute request to stop the medically-assisted suicide ... but the spokesperson tells us Christian Lawyers wasn't aware of him taking any specific action leading up to the procedure.

They say the family has yet to issue a statement on Noelia's passing and is not aware of any funeral plans.

Noelia's euthanasia has reportedly caused Spain's Congress to revisit the debate over euthanasia law ... and Christian Lawyers is calling on congress members Alberto Núñez Feijoo and Santiago Abascal to abolish the legislation.

Noelia was 25 when she died on March 26.

RIP