Brenda Song Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Brenda Song's looks over the years are so sweet SUITE!

Here is a 20-year-old version of the stunning star at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Horton Hears A Who" back in 2008 (left). This was near the end of her run on Disney’s "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody."

And nearly two decades later, Brenda is aging to perfection, seen here at the "Operation Taco Gary's" Los Angeles Premiere earlier this year (right).

Brenda celebrated her 38th birthday earlier this weekend, and while we know her hubby Macaulay Culkin ain't (home) alone in thinking his wife is a total knockout, we gotta ask: