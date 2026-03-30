LeAnn Rimes Breaks Down Sobbing After Jaw Release, On Video

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Uh... I'll have what she's having. LeAnn Rimes got a deep jaw release that sent her to pure ecstasy ... according to a video posted on socials.

In the clip, LeAnn lies on her back while influencer Garry Lineham -- who calls himself an "expert in human programming" -- works the inside of LeAnn's jaw ... HARD. LeAnn moans with Garry's finger deep in her mouth until he apparently unlocks something in her that causes her to sob uncontrollably.

You have to watch the video ... she's so emotional she does one of those deep cries where no sound comes out ... it's wild.

According to the Human Garage -- an Instagram account co-founded by Garry, "The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress. When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck 'locks' to protect us. By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move."

They must be on to something, because LeAnne's video has people coming out in droves to line up for the next appointment.

"Okay how do I get my jaw released," one user wrote.

"How do you get a session?" wrote another.