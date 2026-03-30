Sean Duffy Teams With 'Real World' Producers for YouTube Series Tied to America's 250th

Sean Duffy's going back to his TV roots, but this time, he's bringing the whole family and a patriotic mission along for the ride ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Bunim/Murray Productions -- the same company that produced Sean on MTV's "The Real World: Boston" back in 1997 -- is currently in production on a YouTube series centered around the Transportation Secretary and is being hosted and paid for by the "Great American Road Trip," an independent nonprofit organization.

We're told the series follows Duffy, his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy, and their family as they hit the road across America, with cameras capturing stops at theme parks, national landmarks, and small-town destinations. The project is tied to the country's upcoming 250th birthday and aims to spotlight the people, places, and stories that define the nation.

Duffy tells TMZ ... the concept is about experiencing America firsthand, not through TV or social media, but by getting out on the road and seeing it up close. He says road trips are more than vacations, calling them a meaningful way to understand the country, and hopes other families will feel inspired to do the same.

A Department of Transportation spokesperson tells TMZ ... the five-part series is designed to encourage Americans to rediscover the country beyond their front doors, featuring everything from civics lessons about the nation’s founding to visits to national parks, local businesses, and thriving small-town communities.

We're told the series will be released for free on YouTube, with episodes rolling out ahead of the 250th birthday, though specific timing hasn’t been announced.