'Love Overboard's David Fuhrmann Joins Chippendales Crew

Play video content Chippendales

David Fuhrmann is the newest member of Chippendales crew ... and it's pretty clear the hunk will fit right into the Sin City sexy vibe!

The "Love Overboard" star performed for the first time at the popular club on Wednesday night ... and as you can see, he may have found his second calling!

We’re told … the reality star joined the Chippendales performers at both the Las Vegas residency inside Planet Hollywood and the North American tour.

David was greeted with open arms by the other dancers as he put on the signature cuffs and collar for the first time ... and it's a good bet he'll get an even warmer welcome from the ladies in the audience.

"Love Overboard" is the brand new Hulu reality dating series where sexy singles navigate romance on a Maltese mega-yacht with a chance to win a $100,000 trip.