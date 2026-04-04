Arizona Champ Miles Simon Predicts Wildcats Survive Michigan, Win It All

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Arizona has a champion in its corner -- and he thinks the Wildcats are cutting down the nets.

Former Wildcats star Miles Simon tells TMZ Sports he’s expecting a heavyweight fight Saturday in the Final Four against Michigan … calling it a “monster matchup” between two No. 1 seeds that have looked capable of winning the national title all season.

"Michigan and Arizona have arguably been the two best teams in the country this year," he said. "They got these front lines that are gigantic, and like, they pound the ball inside. I can't wait to watch the game on Saturday night."

While his former teammate and fellow 1997 national champion Mike Bibby recently dubbed the showdown the real national championship … Simon isn’t going that far, even if he agrees these are the top two squads.

"It's March Madness for a reason," Simon said. "Illinois and UConn are really, really good. So if Arizona or Michigan wins, whoever wins, it's not going to be a cakewalk in the finals on Monday night."

"But the one everybody wants to see is that Michigan-Arizona game."

The ’97 NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player will be in Indianapolis for the weekend, and he knows exactly what Arizona needs to cut down the nets … because he’s been there.

Simon also raved about head coach Tommy Lloyd … crediting his “old school” approach for Arizona’s success, which sparked interest from blue blood programs like North Carolina before Lloyd inked a contract extension on Friday to remain in Tucson.

“You should want Tommy Lloyd,” Simon said, adding that the coach has quickly become one of the best in the game.

And if he sticks around long enough, Simon believes Lloyd could follow the path of program legend Lute Olson.

As for how this all plays out, Simon isn’t shy -- he’s got Arizona beating Michigan in a tight one … then taking down UConn in a title game rematch.