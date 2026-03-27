Potential NBA Top Pick AJ Dybantsa Brings Noise In Student Section For BYU Women’s Win

AJ Dybantsa is headed for NBA superstardom … but he’s clearly not rushing out of college life just yet.

The potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick didn’t just attend Thursday’s BYU women's basketball’s WBIT matchup with Stanford -- he made sure it was a scene.

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After firing off a pregame tweet calling on fans to pack the gym, Dybantsa pulled up with his teammates -- Rob Wright III, KJ Perry, Khadim Mboup, Abdullah “Bido” Ahmed, Dominique Diomande and Xavion Staton -- and planted himself in the front row, leading chants and jawing at the Stanford bench like he was part of The ROC himself.

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Yeah … future NBA franchise guy, front and center, leading the student section.

And the team gave them a show.

Delaney Gibb went off for 27 points -- including back-to-back threes in the fourth that blew things open -- as BYU handled Stanford 76-61 to punch a ticket to the WBIT semifinals, where they’ll face Kansas.

As for Dybantsa … the hype is very real.

The 6-foot-9 phenom pulled up to BYU as the No. 1 recruit in the country … and wasted no time proving why -- leading the nation in scoring at 25.5 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Dude’s been putting on a show from day one … so it makes sense why NBA scouts already see him as a future franchise cornerstone.

While Dybantsa’s future is bound for NBA stardom … for now, he’s still organizing student sections, showing love to the women’s squad, and squeezing every last drop out of college life before it’s gone.