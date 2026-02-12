BYU Receiver Parker Kingston Charged With First-Degree Felony Rape In Utah

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston was charged with first-degree felony rape in Washington County, Utah, on Wednesday ... stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in February 2025.

According to jail records, Kingston was picked up shortly before 3:30 PM local time, and is currently being held without bail in the Washington County Jail.

The Washington County Attorney's office said a woman, who was 20 years old at the time, reported an alleged sexual assault encounter with Kingston that she says occurred on February 23, 2025.

"Detectives with the St. George Police Department then gathered digital and forensic evidence," a press release from the county attorney said. "They conducted interviews with the parties involved and other witnesses. The information was then turned over to the Washington County Attorney's Office for review."

The school said it became aware of the allegations against Kingston on Wednesday.

"The university takes any allegation very seriously, and will cooperate with law enforcement. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment."

The news comes after accounts online spotted the redshirt junior at a BYU basketball game on February 7 with his then-girlfriend -- who, when shown on the jumbotron, revealed a massive diamond ring -- as the Cougars took on the University of Houston.

Parker Kingston revealing he’s engaged at the BYU Basketball game. pic.twitter.com/QDzu6FwYX7 — Ben Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) February 8, 2026 @CriddleBenjamin

Kingston is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.