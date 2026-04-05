Gabrielle Union's Father Sylvester Dead at 81

Gabrielle Union is mourning the death of her father, Sylvester, after he lost his battle with dementia.

The actress posted a tribute to her dad on Instagram Saturday with a carousel of throwback photos -- following the death of Sylvester "Cully" Union Jr. Friday morning.

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Gabrielle said there's nothing that can prepare you for the "painfully slow disappearing of your loved one" from dementia. She said her father started repeating words and being forgetful before losing the ability to swallow and walk.

Although the experience was "brutal," Gabrielle said it didn't define her dad, who was "surrounded by love and support from his ever-growing village" of friends. She described Sylvester as a "lifelong, die-hard Nebraska fan," who taught her about teamwork and gave her a strong work ethic.

She viewed her dad as a "perfectly imperfect man and father," who acknowledged his imperfections and made amends for them.

Gabrielle also said she feels bewildered for feeling relief "the pain has ended, but profound heartbreak at the finality of his time."

Sylvester was 81.