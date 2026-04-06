Angel Reese Reacts To Getting Traded To Atlanta Dream

The Chi Barbie is set to become the ATL Barbie ... 'cause Angel Reese is heading down south to Atlanta in a trade from the Sky to the Dream.

Taylor Rooks reported the news Monday morning, saying Chicago and Atlanta have agreed to terms that will unite the two-time All-Star with Brittney Griner, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.

In exchange for Reese, the Sky will be receiving two first-round picks from the Dream, with one in 2027 and the other in 2028.

Reese will now join forces with Griner in an effort to bring home the franchise's first-ever championship. It sure seems Reese is excited for the next chapter in her career ... posting a jersey swap on Instagram showing herself in Dream gear -- while also thanking Chicago for showing her love, "since day one."

In 64 games with the Sky, the 23-year-old averaged 14.1 points per game with 2.7 assists and 12.9 rebounds. She was the runner-up for Rookie of the Year in 2024, falling short to Caitlin Clark.

It all comes after the WNBA and its players reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending months of contentious negotiations.

For the league's stars, it now means they can cash in big, with a chance of being offered a supermax salary of $1.4 million. Even players on a league-minimum salary saw a $20,000 increase under the new CBA ... jumping from $250K to $270K.