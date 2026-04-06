Angel Reese Reacts To Getting Traded To Atlanta Dream
Angel Reese Goodbye Chicago, Hello Atlanta!!! ... This Trade's 'An Angel's Dream'
The Chi Barbie is set to become the ATL Barbie ... 'cause Angel Reese is heading down south to Atlanta in a trade from the Sky to the Dream.
Taylor Rooks reported the news Monday morning, saying Chicago and Atlanta have agreed to terms that will unite the two-time All-Star with Brittney Griner, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.
In exchange for Reese, the Sky will be receiving two first-round picks from the Dream, with one in 2027 and the other in 2028.
Reese will now join forces with Griner in an effort to bring home the franchise's first-ever championship. It sure seems Reese is excited for the next chapter in her career ... posting a jersey swap on Instagram showing herself in Dream gear -- while also thanking Chicago for showing her love, "since day one."
In 64 games with the Sky, the 23-year-old averaged 14.1 points per game with 2.7 assists and 12.9 rebounds. She was the runner-up for Rookie of the Year in 2024, falling short to Caitlin Clark.
It all comes after the WNBA and its players reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending months of contentious negotiations.
For the league's stars, it now means they can cash in big, with a chance of being offered a supermax salary of $1.4 million. Even players on a league-minimum salary saw a $20,000 increase under the new CBA ... jumping from $250K to $270K.
Fans won't have to wait long to see Reese in her new 'fit, as the next season is slated to tip off on May 8.