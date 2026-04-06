Howard Stern Sued, Former Assistant Claims She Was Fired From Hostile Work Environment

Howard Stern and his wife Beth are being sued by a woman who claims they fostered a hostile work environment when she was their executive assistant.

A woman named Leslie Kuhn is going after Howard and Beth in a New York court ... she says when she worked as Howard and Beth's executive assistant, they asked her to move into their 20,000-square-foot Southampton mansion, where she claims Beth put a lot on her plate.

Kuhn claims Beth tasked her with managing the mansion's staff ... including scheduling, completing payroll, and managing general household operations like Beth's at-home cat rescue and fostering operation.

The woman claims she was fired less than 2 years after moving in ... and she says her firing was a result of a "hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices."

While Kuhn doesn't offer any further detail about the "untenable" animal rescue situation ... Beth and Howard make no secret about their passion for rescuing cats. Beth has said they had more than 900 cats in their home over a 5-year period ... not all at once.

Kuhn says a law firm representing Howard's production company, One Twelve, presented her with a separation agreement containing an ironclad NDA ... which was made to look like it was signed years ago when she first started working for Howard.

Problem is, Kuhn claims the NDA was signed before she even interviewed and insists the signature on the document "is nothing more than her typewritten name in the same font style and size used to identify the parties' names in the recitals of the agreement."

Kuhn is suing and asking the court to declare the NDA is unenforceable so she can disclose the details of her employment and address any accusations they might hurl in her direction.