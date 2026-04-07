Firefighter Goes Viral Over Hunky Looks, Internet Lights Up Like Wildfire

This ain’t a drill -- we’ve got a seriously hot firefighter on our hands, and the internet is already going up in flames over him!

The Laguna Beach Fire Department in Orange County, CA dropped a few pics of Billy Senecal while naming him their 2025 Firefighter of the Year -- pretty standard -- until everyone got a look at him ... and suddenly it wasn't about the award anymore.

Billy is out there looking more like a model -- muscles on full display, rocking a true fireman's mustache, saving lives ... even posing with a little dog. Yeah, he’s got the full package.

And the comments are absolutely unhinged. People claiming they suddenly have "fires" across state lines ... others joking about burning their own homes down just to get a visit ... and a handful already declaring themselves his wife, and warning others to back off.