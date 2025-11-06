Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Crews Fight Massive Fire at Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra's House, on Video

Miami Heat Coach's Florida Home Damaged in Massive Fire

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
110625_miami_house_fire_kal
HUGE HOUSE FIRE
WSVN

The reported home of Miami Heat basketball head coach Erik Spoelstra caught fire early Thursday morning, with Miami-Dade firefighters jumping into action to save 2 structures on the property.

Terrifying video shows the South Miami-Dade, Florida residence engulfed in thick flames and smoke as Fire Rescue Dept. personnel attempted to save the buildings. From the video, it's clear there was massive damage done from the blaze -- and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirms there was a "partial collapse."

Erik Spoelstra getty 2
Getty

The department tells TMZ they received a call at 4:36 AM and arrived to 2 structures on the property "fully involved." Additional manpower was called in, with the online call log showing nearly 30 units were dispatched.

110625_miami_house_fire_firefighter_2148792
FIREFIGHTER PROVIDES UPDATE
WSVN

The fire has been snuffed out, and fire rescue says there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

110625_miami_house_fire_aftermath_kal
THE AFTERMATH
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR)

The Miami Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night, and the Miami Herald reports the team arrived back in Miami early Thursday morning.

Erik Spoelstra getty 1
Getty

The outlet also reported Spoelstra was outside the home while firefighters were extinguishing the blaze. Online records show him living at that residence.

Related articles