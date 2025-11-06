Crews Fight Massive Fire at Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra's House, on Video
The reported home of Miami Heat basketball head coach Erik Spoelstra caught fire early Thursday morning, with Miami-Dade firefighters jumping into action to save 2 structures on the property.
Terrifying video shows the South Miami-Dade, Florida residence engulfed in thick flames and smoke as Fire Rescue Dept. personnel attempted to save the buildings. From the video, it's clear there was massive damage done from the blaze -- and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirms there was a "partial collapse."
The department tells TMZ they received a call at 4:36 AM and arrived to 2 structures on the property "fully involved." Additional manpower was called in, with the online call log showing nearly 30 units were dispatched.
The fire has been snuffed out, and fire rescue says there are no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Miami Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night, and the Miami Herald reports the team arrived back in Miami early Thursday morning.
The outlet also reported Spoelstra was outside the home while firefighters were extinguishing the blaze. Online records show him living at that residence.