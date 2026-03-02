'The Dan Patrick Show' Studio Goes Up In Smoke During Live Broadcast

Forget hot takes -- "The Dan Patrick Show" had actual flames coming out of its studio while it was live on the air.

Legendary broadcaster Dan Patrick was mid-show on Monday morning -- casually taking a call from a listener named Adam -- when the fire alarms in the Man Cave suddenly started blaring.

“Uh-oh. Wait a minute. Fire alarms going off here,” DP said calmly … before the Danettes immediately blamed the blaring noise on a “hot take.”

But the smoke wasn’t metaphorical.

As the crew scrambled, the “Big German” -- aka Eric Jones, a behind-the-scenes staffer who Patrick revealed is a certified firefighter and EMS -- bolted into the equipment room to assess the situation. He then made what the guys described as an “accusatory walk” straight into Dan’s office.

Moments later, Patrick had a realization.

“Oh, you know what? I think I lit some incense,” he said, noting it was patchouli.

Turns out, DP indeed had lit incense to “set the mood for the show” -- but forgot to blow it out. The burning stick eventually ignited leftover incense stems inside a candle holder … which overheated, shattered the glass and sent flames shooting nearly a foot and a half into the air.

“Oh, no. Oh, brother,” Dan said as he remained on air from his desk. “I see smoke in there.”

The crew quickly went to break as smoke poured from DP's office. But when they returned, disaster had been averted.

“We had a little bit of a fire,” Patrick admitted. “The big German came to the rescue.”

He even joked that Eric offered mouth-to-mouth, which Dan politely declined.

The only casualty appears to be DP’s patchouli vibe … though the alarms threatened to keep blaring thanks to lingering smoke.

As Patrick quipped in true sports-radio fashion, borrowing from Bill Walton … “It’s kind of a hazy.”