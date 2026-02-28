Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joshua Jackson Works Out Shirtless at a Boxing Gym in LA, On Video

Joshua Jackson I Got the Eye of the Tiger!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
022826_joshua_jackson_kal
LOOKIN' GOOD JOSHUA!!!
BACKGRID

Joshua Jackson may have picked up a thing or two from "Karate Kid: Legends" ... we got video of him going H.A.M. in a boxing gym with a trainer.

Watch the video ... the 47-year-old actor ditched his shirt for the workout, really working up a sweat as he bobbed and weaved in the ring while throwing in some pretty impressive jabs!

joshua jackson backgrid
Backgrid

He later goes to work solo on a speed bag like an old pro.

Joshua has publicly said that starring in "Karate Kid: Legends" in the role of a former boxer was a dream for him, but there's no word on whether he's training for another role or just really fell in love with boxing.

Either way ... you're looking great, Joshua!

Related articles