Country Music Star Ray Stevens Breaks His Neck in Scary Fall

Ray Stevens has a broken neck after suffering a serious fall near Nashville, Tennessee ... his team announced in a statement Tuesday.

The legendary country singer fell on Sunday, March 29 ... and, he ended up "briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area."

The 87-year-old is now recovering at home, his team adds ... but he has been advised by doctors to wear a neck brace for the next month or so.

Stevens has a new album out Friday, and his injury won't delay the project's release. His team says he "remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery."

This is Stevens' second major health issue in the last couple years. ICYMI ... Stevens was hospitalized after complaining of chest pains on the Fourth of July last year -- and, doctors eventually concluded he suffered a "mild" heart attack.

Stevens was placed in the ICU and underwent a successful heart surgery a few days later.