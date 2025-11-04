Singer Todd Snider Arrested After Hospitalization in Utah, Tour Canceled

Americana singer-songwriter Todd Snider has been arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, after being hospitalized to treat injuries he apparently sustained from an alleged assault outside his hotel.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Nashville-based musician was angry he was discharged from the Salt Lake City Regional Hospital and began yelling and cursing at the hospital staff. Cops say he was told to leave the property, which he did ... but they say he returned and "made verbal threats" to the alleged victim by getting in the person's face and saying he was going to "kick [their] ass."

Snider was subsequently arrested Sunday evening and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for disorderly conduct, trespassing, and making a threat of violence. He was released Monday to pretrial services, per a Salt Lake City Sheriff Department spokesperson.

The "Beer Run" singer's team announced on his Instagram account Monday that his "High, Lonesome and Then Some" 2025 Tour had to be canceled after he "sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault."

He was scheduled to perform Saturday in South Salt Lake.

Snider's team said he would be "unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time" and thanked fans for their support as he received "needed medical treatment."