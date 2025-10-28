Man Dressed as Nazi Stopped by Patrons From Entering Bar Because of Uniform

Bar Patrons Told Him to Beat It Because Of Costume

Kenneth Leland Morgan -- the man who allegedly dressed in a Nazi costume before striking a University of Georgia student with a beer stein -- was denied entrance into the college bar, Cutters, because of the Gestapo uniform, TMZ has learned.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ ... customers at Cutters say they met Morgan outside the bar, along with bar staff, and told him "he couldn't come in while dressed as a Nazi."

As the argument grew heated, Morgan's alleged victim -- identified as Alexandra Lang -- apparently swiped at his Nazi armband to remove it. According to police, Alexandra moved away from Morgan but witnesses say he responded by pulling her towards him and striking her in the face with "a large glass beer stein."

The report continues, "Morgan then spits on her and continues to hold her by the arm as she crouches to the ground, evidently overcome by pain."

Athens, GA: Guy dressed up as a Nazi in downtown Athens.



What have we come to. https://t.co/pzFTgf5jLA pic.twitter.com/kZ0oo02wdR — Ra’am Adir - רעם אדיר 𓉱 (@jewyorkstofmind) October 24, 2025 @jewyorkstofmind

The bar manager, Bryce Fowler, later called Morgan and told him he was barred from the premises.

According to legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Morgan's been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery. Morgan's bail has been set at $15k.

Sources tell us the alleged victim suffered a black eye, a broken nose, and needed stitches.