Nazi Sympathizer in Gestapo Uniform Smashes Woman With Beer Stein on Video

Halloween is just around the corner, and most people know it's not a good idea to dress up as a Nazi -- except for one dude from Georgia who had to learn that lesson the hard way.

Check out this shocking video of a man dressed as a member of Hitler's German Gestapo secret police force while hanging out Friday night with a glass beer stein in hand outside a bar in the college town of Athens, GA.

Athens, GA: Guy dressed up as a Nazi in downtown Athens.



What have we come to. https://t.co/pzFTgf5jLA pic.twitter.com/kZ0oo02wdR — Ra’am Adir - רעם אדיר 𓉱 (@jewyorkstofmind) October 24, 2025 @jewyorkstofmind

As you can see ... several patrons standing around him are fuming over his costume, made even more offensive by his arm band emblazoned with a Nazi symbol.

One woman gets up in his face and starts screaming for him to get lost while also shoving him. The Nazi sympathizer cracks a smile and back peddles, telling her not to touch him.

Others crowd around the guy and start yelling at him until he finally gets physical, smashing a woman in the head with his beer stein. Our sources say the woman suffered a black eye, broken nose and needed stitches.

Play video content BACKGRID

A rep for the Athens-Clarke County PD tells TMZ ... they're aware of the incident involving the arrest of a man whose name matches someone booked into the county jail for aggravated assault and simple battery.

But the spokesperson wouldn't confirm or deny that he's the same man wearing the Nazi uniform on the video so we're withholding his name for now.