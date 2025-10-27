Man Stripped of Nazi Uniform Before Posing for Mugshot

Trades In Gestapo Costume For Jail Jumpsuit In New Booking Photo

Kenneth Leland Morgan -- the man who allegedly dressed in a Nazi costume before striking a University of Georgia student with a beer stein -- posed for his mugshot in an orange jumpsuit after being stripped of his now infamous Gestapo costume.

TMZ has obtained a booking photo of Morgan, and based on his expression ... he doesn't look too thrilled to be locked up in the Athens-Clarke County slammer while wearing scrubs issued by the jail. It's unclear what exactly happened to his neatly pressed Gestapo uniform, but we imagine the jail took custody of it for the time being.

According to legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Morgan's been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery.

The docs say he went on to spit on the female student as she "doubled over in pain" from being hit on the side of the face with the glass.

Morgan's bail has been set at $15k.

His bond conditions state he must stay away from another female student cops say he made contact with during the alleged incident, avoid downtown Athens, GA, and steer clear of alcohol -- among other restrictions.

Athens, GA: Guy dressed up as a Nazi in downtown Athens.



What have we come to. https://t.co/pzFTgf5jLA pic.twitter.com/kZ0oo02wdR — Ra’am Adir - רעם אדיר 𓉱 (@jewyorkstofmind) October 24, 2025 @jewyorkstofmind

A viral video appearing to show the incident is shocking ... and you can see a man apparently dressed as a member of Hitler's Gestapo outside a college bar -- where he's met by several patrons fuming over his costume.

Sources tell us the alleged victim suffered a black eye, a broken nose, and needed stitches.