Jack Nicklaus' Ceremonial Masters Tee Shot Lands In Trees

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Jack Nicklaus is lucky he didn't hurt anybody with his Masters tee shot -- the Golden Bear's ceremonious start to the tournament didn't go as planned ... forcing spectators to duck for cover as his ball sailed over their heads and into the trees.

The 86-year-old kicked things off at Augusta by taking an honorary first swing on Thursday ... and he knew immediately it wasn't going to make his lengthy career highlight reel.

Nicklaus' tee shot bolted left instead of nailing the fairway ... but it's all good, considering he's not competing for his seventh green jacket in 2026.

The 18-time major winner laughed off the hilarious blooper ... and as soon as he knew no one was harmed, he shouted over to them -- we're assuming it was a lighthearted apology for the scare.

We're gonna give Nicklaus a mulligan here -- after all, he recently had carpal tunnel surgery.

The 90th Masters is officially underway. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ZUeOAkrKAR @TheMasters

Afterward, Nicklaus admitted his goal was simple -- he didn't wanna hurt anybody.

"I said spread out on both sides because I don't want to kill anybody," Nicklaus joked. "If it had been a little closer, I might have. I got it high enough to hit it about 110 yards over their heads on the left."

"I don't know what was running through my mind other than not hurt anybody. But it's always a great privilege and an honor to do that and start off the Masters."