Anna Delvey Forced to Stay in Separate Hotel Due to Parole for 'Unwell Winter Game'

Anna Delvey wasn't so comfy cozy with her fellow castmates for "Unwell Winter Games" ... 'cause she was forced to stay in a different hotel due to her parole agreement, TMZ has learned.

In the show created by "Call Her Daddy" podcast Alex Cooper, Anna flashes her ankle bracelet as she's hanging out with the rest of her reality show cast in the cabin oasis based in Park City, Utah ... however, sources close to production tell us Anna didn't bunk with the rest of the crew, and was housed minutes away from the rest.

According to our sources, Anna attempted to file paperwork with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in hopes of staying with the rest of the cast -- but the process would’ve taken too long to get approved. Instead, she agreed to remain in a different location.

We're told Anna attempted to file paperwork with ICE in order to move and reside with the other cast ... however, since it would have been too long of a process, she accepted being separated for the duration of filming.

ICYMI ... Anna Delvey was busted in 2017 in a California sting for scamming banks and hotels out of about $275K … did prison time from 2019 to 2021, then got picked up by ICE for overstaying her visa. She was later released in 2022 to home confinement while fighting deportation.