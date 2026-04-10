Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas Are Dating: Check Out First Photos

We Love The '90s ... and Each Other!!!

No, it's not 1992 ... but Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are in the throes of a '90s reunion that's turned romantic, dating secretly for months, and TMZ has pics of them all loved up in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ, Heather and Lorenzo have been seeing each other long enough now that they're taking it to the next level ... their kids -- who are all adults -- are planning to hang out this weekend to bond.

TMZ got these snaps of Heather and Lorenzo taken on New Year’s Eve at the popular Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino in Vegas.

They were seen posing with Chef Barry Dakake in the kitchen. We’re told the couple had a private table and were very touchy feely with each other. Young love!

The ''90210'' star was previously married to Tommy Lee, from 1986 to 1993, and Richie Sambora, from 1994 to 2007. She was in a 5-year on-again, off-again relationship with her ex-fiancé Chris Heisser, until they split last year.

Lorenzo -- an '80s and '90s heartthrob on "Falcon Crest" and "Renegade" -- has been married 5 times, with his latest, to Shawna Craig, ending in 2018.