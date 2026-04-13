Sid Krofft, Creator of 'Land of the Lost' and 'H.R. Pufnstuf,' Dead at 96

Sid Krofft, the co-creator of the classic TV series "Land of the Lost" and "H.R. Pufnstuf," has died.

According to PEOPLE ... the TV icon died peacefully in his sleep on Friday at the home of his friend and business partner, Kelly Killian.

Krofft was an award-winning producer and puppeteer whose decades-long career included the creation of the classic shows "Donny & Marie," "Mutt & Stuff," and "Pryor's Place."

Krofft didn't do it all on his own -- his brother worked alongside him, creating the shows.

His career was essentially launched when he was 16 ... when he began performing in vaudeville and burlesque shows. As time went on, he also had appearances with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Being a puppeteer was his first love ... but he definitely had a talent for making great television.

Krofft was 96.