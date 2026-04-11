'Batman' and 'Person of Interest' Star John Nolan Dead at 87

John Nolan -- best known for his roles in "Batman" and "Person of Interest" has reportedly died.

The actor died Saturday, according to local British outlet Stratford-Upon-Avon Herald. No cause of death has been revealed.

John is the uncle to Jonathan and Christopher Nolan ... and helped lay the groundwork for their family's success in showbiz. He is recognized for portraying Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks in 2005's "Batman Begins" and 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," which starred Christian Bale.

He frequently collaborated with his nephews, acting in Christopher's crime thriller "Following" in 1998 and his acclaimed war film "Dunkirk" in 2017. He also portrayed former MI6 agent John Greer in the second season of Jonathan's "Person of Interest" in 2013 and stuck around to work behind the camera in over 2 dozen episodes through its fifth and final season.

We've reached out to Jonathan and Christopher's reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

Other notable roles include the titular character in the 1970 BBC miniseries "Daniel Deronda," scientist Geoff Hardcastle on the first two seasons of BBC's "Doomwatch" between 1970 and 1971, and Nick Faunt in 1973 on the ITV miniseries "Shabby Tiger."

John last appeared in a 2024 episode of "Dune: Prophecy."

He was also a major player in the theater scene, studying acting at the Drama Centre in London and honing his craft for 2 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company before he got his big break with "Daniel Deronda."

John also played at London's acclaimed Richmond Theatre and landed several roles with the Royal Court Company.

He is survived by his wife, actress Kim Hartman, and their children, Miranda and Tom, plus 2 grandchildren.

He was 87.