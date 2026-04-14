Lena Dunham Claims Adam Driver Hurled a Chair Near Her on 'Girls' Set

Lena Dunham is calling out her former "Girls" costar Adam Driver ... claiming he threw insane tantrums on set, screaming in her face and damaging property.

The actress claimed Adam was "spectacularly rude" to her in her new memoir, "Famesick," and in an interview with The Guardian, Lena alleges Adam -- who played her boyfriend on her HBO show -- once hurled a chair at the wall next to her, and on another occasion punched a hole in the wall of his trailer.

She told the publication, "At the time, I didn't have the skill to ... it never entered my mind to say, 'I am your boss, you can't speak to me this way.'"

Lena created and starred in the show, but says she cut Adam a lot of slack because of his talent.

She said, "At that point in my 20s, I still thought that's what great male geniuses do -- eviscerate you. Which is weird, because I was raised by a male genius who would never do that."

Lena's dad, Carroll Dunham, is a renowned painter, with his work displayed at museums all over the country, including the Art Institute of Chicago, New York's Museum of Modern Art, and L.A.'s Museum of Contemporary Art.