Sneako Sucker Punched Walking Down Sidewalk, on Video

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Sneako was minding his business, streaming and walking down a New York City sidewalk when all of a sudden he got sneak attacked ... a man sucker punched him in the face and took him to the ground ... and it's all on video.

The famous streamer was looking down at his phone when he walked by a man who appeared to be waiting for him ... the aggressor unleashed a right hook that hit Sneako in the face, and then he took Sneako to the pavement.

Following the sucker punch, the camera goes to the ground too ... and it sounds like a struggle ensued ... plus, there are lots of expletives.