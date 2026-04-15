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American YouTuber Sentenced to 6 Months in South Korean Prison

YouTuber Johnny Somali Seoul Crushing Sentence ... 6 Months in Korean Jail

By TMZ Staff
Published
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AP

YouTuber Johnny Somali will have plenty of time to brush up on his Korean in the prison library ... because he's been sentenced to serve 6 months for his controversial acts.

The Seoul Western District Court found Somali -- government name Ramsey Khalid Ismael -- guilty on multiple charges, including obstruction of business and distributing fabricated sexually explicit content.

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Prosecutors say he harassed staff and visitors at an amusement park, disrupting a convenience store with loud music and flipping over noodles onto a table, and distributing non-consensual deepfake videos. They asked a judge to hand Somali a 3-year sentence.

The AP reports Somali also sparked outrage back in October 2024 after he kissed a statue and danced on it in a sexually explicit manner near the country's Japanese embassy. The statue is a monument to the thousands of women enslaved for sex by Japan's army before and during World War II.

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The court ruled Somali showed "severe" disrespect for South Korean law ... and he was immediately taken into custody after the verdict -- because the court determined he was a flight risk.

Somali has apologized for his actions to the South Korean media ... explaining he didn't know the statue's significance.

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