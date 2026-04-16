Sebastian Stan's GF Annabelle Wallis Debuts Baby Bump in NYC
Sebastian Stan's GF Annabelle Wallis Lovin' My New Baby Bump!!!
Annabelle Wallis and Sebastian Stan are expecting their first child together ... and the actress just debuted her new baby bump in NYC!
Check out the pic ... the "Peaky Blinders" star wore a striped denim button-down, slacks and white sneakers while taking her 2 dogs on a walk through the city Monday.
As you know ... Sebastian and Annabelle have been together for about four years, and TMZ broke the story about the pregnancy last month.
The timing came during a particularly busy stretch for both stars ... Sebastian has a packed year ahead with the upcoming release of his film "Fjord" ... along with the highly anticipated Marvel installment "Avengers: Doomsday."
And Annabelle stars alongside Jason Statham in the action film "Mutiny" -- slated to hit theaters in August -- as well as Netflix's "Unabomb," a project about the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.