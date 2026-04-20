HGTV Show 'Renovation Aloha' Accused of Illegally Broadcasting Human Remains

HGTV’s “Renovation Aloha” has landed in seriously hot water -- and this time it’s not about a botched remodel, but something far more sensitive … human remains.

The show is now under scrutiny after an episode allegedly featured ancient Native Hawaiian burial remains -- and state officials say that may have crossed a legal line, according to a report from Hawaii News Now.

The controversy traces back to December 2025, when hosts Kamohai Kalama and Tristyn Kalama were filming on a property in Hilo and came across skeletal remains inside a cave. Instead of that discovery staying behind the scenes, footage of the bones reportedly made it into the show -- triggering immediate concern once it aired.

Here’s the problem … in Hawaii, burial remains are considered deeply sacred, and there are strict laws about how they’re handled. Officials say filming or broadcasting those remains without proper authorization is illegal -- and the state isn’t taking this lightly.

The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General stepped in, securing a temporary restraining order in an effort to block the footage from airing. But by then, the damage may have already been done … the episode had aired, and clips circulated online.

The backlash has been swift and intense. Cultural experts and Hawaiian leaders are calling the broadcast disrespectful and inappropriate … stressing that these sites aren’t just historical -- they’re spiritual resting places that should never be put on display.

HGTV, meanwhile, is doing damage control. The network says authorities were notified when the remains were discovered and insists no development took place on the site. They’ve since pulled the episode, re-edited it to remove the footage, and issued an apology.

Still, the situation is far from over. The investigation is ongoing ... and potential penalties could be on the table as officials determine whether laws were violated. Hawaii News Now reports the Kalamas, as well as show producers, now four counts for allegedly breaking protection rules.