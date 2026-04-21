Alan Osmond, Eldest Brother of The Osmond Brothers, Dead at 76

Alan Osmond, the eldest brother in the iconic 1970's "Osmond Brothers" group, has died, according to a family member.

Brother and former bandmate, Merrill Osmond, announced Alan's death in a Facebook post early Tuesday morning. Alan reportedly died Monday evening with his family at his side. Although no cause of death was given, Alan had suffered from multiple sclerosis since 1987.

In his FB post, Merrill talked about seeing Alan two days before his death and having a heart-to-heart "as brothers do," while also discussing their musical accomplishments.

"The Osmond Brothers" hit the music scene in the 1970s and were comprised of brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay. Later on, they were joined by two other siblings, Donny and Jimmy.

Alan was known for his talented songwriting and, with the help of Merrill, Wayne, and Jay, he created many of their biggest hits, such as "One Bad Apple," Crazy Horses," and "Are You Up There?"

The band was soon launched into stardom and became a household name, but then Alan's Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis derailed their success, leading to his retirement from performing with The Osmond Brothers.

Alan was 76.