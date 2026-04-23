Sandra Lee Wants Happiness for Ben Youcef After Ending Engagement

Sandra Lee's getting real about the end of her engagement ... showing love for her ex while adding she's looking forward to embracing singlehood for the first time.

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The TV chef and author dropped a statement on Instagram Thursday morning ... telling fans the end of her relationship with Ben Youcef wasn't an easy decision.

Lee writes she's spent most of her life committed to relationships and family ... and to the responsibilities of both. However, in this moment, she's had to look at her life differently -- and she's moving forward with a new sense of clarity and intention.

Lee holds no ill-will toward Ben, she explains ... she respects him and the time they spent together a lot, and she hopes he finds happiness.

She goes on, "This will be the first time, in my entire adult life, that I will be completely single and unencumbered which changes everything for me. It is scary and exciting all at once. I’m stepping into it with gratitude, grace, and an open heart." Lee ends her statement by thanking her fans for their support.

We broke the story ... Lee's rep confirmed the split to us Wednesday after we shared video of a recent chat a photog had with the star -- when she totally avoided questions about her upcoming nuptials. She also wasn't wearing her engagement ring at the event.

Lee and Youcef started dating in 2021 ... and got engaged later that year. She was previously in a high-profile relationship with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.