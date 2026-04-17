Sandra Lee Not Wearing Engagement Ring, Dodges Wedding Question

Play video content Video: Sandra Lee Not Wearing Engagement Ring, Avoids Wedding Question BACKGRID

Sandra Lee's isn't exactly giving 'here comes the bride' ... in fact, her latest run-in with TMZ has us wondering if there's trouble in paradise with fiancé Ben Youcef.

We got her out Thursday at La Boca in NYC, and when we asked about wedding plans … she swerved hard, insisting she's focused on work right now. Not a "date’s set" or even a "soon" ... just a full pivot.

And then came the moment that really raises eyebrows. When we asked to see the engagement ring, Sandra brushed it off ... saying her outfit just didn't call for jewelry. Problem is ... there was no ring on THAT finger.

Let's just say, the vibe was way more dodging questions than blushing bride.

For some context ... Sandra and Ben met in early 2021, and they got engaged later that same year, making this a pretty established relationship which is why the low key answers are raising even more questions.

The whole interaction got a little awkward, so we changed topics ... asking about her L.A. home damaged in the 2025 fires. But when we brought up her ex, Andrew Cuomo, Sandra shut it down immediately.

Quick reminder -- she and the former New York governor split back in 2019 after 14 years together.