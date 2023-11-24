Ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Sued For Sexual Harassment by Former Assistant

Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has been sued for sexual assault in New York by his former executive assistant Brittany Commisso, a claim which Cuomo has vehemently denied.

Commisso got in under the wire on New York's sexual assault law, which expired on Thanksgiving Day, essentially repeating claims that date back to 2021 ... that Cuomo attempted to engage in sexual acts with her and sexually harassed her. She alleged he made unwelcome sexual advances and sexualized comments about her appearance.

She also alleges she was the subject of "humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks and forcible touching of the breast."

Cuomo has denied all Brittany's claims in the past and recently appeared on episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," and, along with an author who wrote a book about the case, claimed the New York Times was targeting him and ignored obvious problems with her allegations.