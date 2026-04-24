You Gotta Be Able to Laugh at Yourself!!!

Play video content Video: Monica Lewinsky Jokes About Bill Clinton Affair on Video

Monica Lewinsky is able to laugh at her infamous past with Bill Clinton ... and that's exactly what she did during a West Hollywood event Thursday night.

Check out our clip -- Clinton's former White House intern and affair partner spoke on a panel titled "The Fluency Gap in Women's Wealth" alongside Mika Brzezinski and Racquel Oden at HSBC's "The Financial Glow Up" event at the 1 Hotel in WeHo.

When she's asked if she'd do anything differently in her past knowing what she knows now ... she let out a tongue-in-cheek smile and giggle and clarified that the question was about money.

The audience immediately caught her drift and laughed along with her as she explained they could cover "a lot of different topics." She takes the potential mix-up in stride, saying you've gotta be able to laugh at yourself as the audience applauds.

As you know, Lewinsky and Clinton were involved in a scandalous affair when she was 22 --and he was 49 and married, and president -- in the 1990s. The ordeal got him impeached by Congress, though he was never convicted ... and Lewinsky's reputation was dragged through the mud as she became the butt of late-night TV jokes.

She even brought up her being a comedic muse to many during another part of the panel -- namely Jay Leno, who frequently mocked her over the scandal on his late-night TV show. It's all in the clip.

Lewinsky accused Leno of using her as an easy target last year ... though he said no such thing happened.

It's been nearly 30 years since the affair news blew up the Oval Office ... and Lewinsky has become a prominent anti-bullying activist, producer, podcast host, and writer.