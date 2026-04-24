Florida Congressman Calls for Investigation Into Sloth World After 31 Sloths Die

An Orlando-area congressman is sounding the alarm over a controversial attraction called Sloth World ... urging federal officials to step in before more animals are harmed.

Rep. Maxwell Frost is calling on a federal agency to launch an immediate investigation into the facility, alleging deeply troubling conditions persisting ahead of its opening to the public.

Before it even opened, Sloth World saw 31 sloths die after being kept in unsafe conditions.



I’ve called on the Secretary of Agriculture and USDA to investigate Sloth World, protect any surviving sloths, and prevent more from being brought in.



We cannot allow this to continue. https://t.co/WFiDhUwQoI pic.twitter.com/ltn8ZlEUYh @RepMaxwellFrost

Frost said in a statement ... "Before it even opened, Sloth World saw 31 sloths die after being kept in unsafe conditions." Frost continues ... "I've called on the Secretary of Agriculture and USDA to investigate Sloth World, protect any surviving sloths, and prevent more from being brought in."

The lawmaker ends his passionate declaration with "We cannot allow this to continue."

According to the congressman, the deaths raise serious questions about how the animals were being housed and cared for behind the scenes ... and he's pushing for swift federal action to ensure any remaining sloths are safe and that no additional animals are put at risk.