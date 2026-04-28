Pro Roller-Skater Laronbest Twerks, Does Splits in Skates on TMZ After Dark Tour

Play video content Video: Pro Roller-Skater Laronbest Performs Splits and Dance Moves on TMZ After Dark Tour TMZ.com

Professional roller-skater Laronbest has no issue zooming around the City of Angels with his skates ... but he chose to travel in style with us on the TMZ After Dark Tour anyway!

The influencer and skater joined us on our tour over the weekend ... literally roller-skating up onto the bus after doing a flip and ending up in the splits on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Laronbest hit a bunch of crazy tricks in the bus aisle ... though we made sure he said we didn't condone it ... so, please don't try to bring your own wheels on our bus when you get your tickets ...

Laronbest -- along with DJ Collab, and our expert driver -- took the tour group all over L.A. ... starting off at Jameson's Pub for beer pong and group peanut butter shots, before moving to the Rainbow Bar & Grill for green tea shots, then closing the night out at Beaches Tropicana ... where Laron completely stole the show.

Laronbest put on an Olympic-level roller-skating performance on an empty stage -- full of spins, footwork and control -- an epic roller-skating performance not just for our passengers, but for the whole darn bar.

He even got embroiled in a dance battle ... you've got to see it to believe it.

We also got Laronbest's thoughts on "America's Got Talent" -- which is too restrictive for the star -- and Megan Thee Stallion's split from Klay Thompson. Watch the clip all the way through to hear his raw thoughts.