Rep. Rashida Tlaib Says Taxpayers Should Not Foot the Bill for White House Ballroom

Hey Lindsey, Hate to Burst Your Bubble Wand, No One Wants the Ballroom!!!

Play video content Video: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Opposes Taxpayer Funding for White House Ballroom TMZ.com

Rep. Rashida Tlaib thinks Senator Lindsey Graham is living in Fantasy Land by asking taxpayers to foot the bill for the White House ballroom, because she says it's the LAST thing Americans want.

Charlie got the Congresswoman from Michigan Tuesday on Capitol Hill, and she gave him an earful over the proposal that your tax dollars could pay $400 million for the structure.

Play video content Video: President Trump Posts Security Footage Showing Shooter Charging Lobby Of Hotel Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

As for the argument it's a secure location, thus preventing another shooting at an outside venue ... Tlaib says this is the first time there's been such an incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and she blames it on lax security measures. She says there was no metal detector -- in fact, there was, but the shooter sprinted past it.

Tlaib says Americans don't want the ballroom and a war ... she says they want a $25 minimum wage, as well as affordable groceries and car insurance.