Livvy Dunne vs. Pamela Anderson -- Who'd You Rather?! 'Baywatch' Babes Edition

One thing about the Baywatch world -- they never run out of babes, whether it’s the OG icons or the new wave in the reboot currently filming.

Just peep these shots of Livvy Dunne, serving up BTS from set in that iconic red swimsuit -- and with all that heat, we gotta ask -- is she topping Pamela?

As you know, Pamela owned the ‘90s with her blonde bombshell era on the lifeguard hit.