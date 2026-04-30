Outlaw Country Singer David Allan Coe's Final Album Planned for September Release

David Allan Coe might be gone ... but, fans will get to hear some of the last songs he ever recorded in just a few short months, TMZ has learned.

Ken Madson -- Coe's manager near the end of his career -- tells TMZ ... he owns the controversial country singer's final album and plans to release it on September 6, 2026, which would've been the star's 87th birthday.

Coe last recorded for the album back in 2017, Madson says ... and, it will feature some previously released songs as well as new material. One song on it is called "A Million Reasons" -- which Coe apparently referenced on his social media last year. A title for the album hasn't been finalized yet.

We're told Coe recorded the album with a label ... but, execs got cold feet and decided not to drop it. Madson plans to reach out to Coe's widow -- Kimberly Hastings -- about releasing the album.

Fans looking for more Coe content after his passing might even get to see his story play out on the big screen ... because Madson says a documentary about the star was started by Johnny Knoxville back in 2018. As for if that will ever see the light of day -- the ball's in Knoxville's court.

As you know ... Hastings told Rolling Stone Coe passed away Wednesday. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Coe was known as a modern outlaw ... going as far as using slurs and racial stereotypes in his songs -- though he claimed it was all parody, and he's no racist. Detractors also criticized his use of the Confederate flag.

Madson says it's the end of an era in country ... because the genre has "lost their true outlaw."