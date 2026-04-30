Senate Candidate Mallory McMorrow Clears X Account After Complaining About State

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow has reportedly deleted thousands of tweets ... including some complaining about Michigan, the state she's running to represent.

The purge was reported Wednesday by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski ... notably one year after the New York Post shared several of her eyebrow-raising X tweets. McMorrow was born in New Jersey, then spent time as a California resident. In an alleged 2014 tweet, she crapped all over Michigan, writing ... "Aaaand it's snowing. Screw you, Michigan. #NYCtoLA."

An alleged January 2017 tweet reads ... "There are days like these that make me miss California even more" in reply to a user who suggested "California should have its own diplomats" to "make sure we don't get nuked because of morons from the other side of the country."

She also turned heads in 2016 when she allegedly tweeted about coastal U.S. states breaking off from Middle America and having Barack Obama as prime minister.

Kaczynski also called McMorrow out for writing in her 2025 autobiography that she "relocated permanently" to Michigan in 2014 ... but kept voting in California until June 2016.

Hannah Lindow, a spokesperson for McMorrow, told Kaczynski her move to Michigan was "a process" that was not complete until 2016, hence her voting in California.

Lindow also said McMorrow deleted all her tweets prior to 2020, which she claimed is "pretty standard for candidates."