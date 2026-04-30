TMZ's Own Lawyer Derek Kaufman Competes On 'Jeopardy!'

Daily Double ... this lawyer appears on "TMZ on TV" and "TMZ Live" and is now competing on "Jeopardy!" ... Who is Derek Kaufman!!!

That's true, our very own lawyer Derek is among the contestants on tonight's episode of "Jeopardy!" ... and everyone in the office is looking forward to ribbing him about his performance.

Derek and our other lawyer, Jason Beckerman, are huge 'Jeopardy' fans ... who may or may not have a running competition on who can answer the most final Jeopardy questions correctly.

Well ... Derek took a test, auditioned and then got picked for the game show ... and now's his big moment.