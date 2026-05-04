Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra on Weekend Stroll in Beverly Hills

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were out and about in Beverly Hills on Saturday ... taking a walk and enjoying each other's company.

They were both sporting shades as they walked around the L.A. neighborhood on their sunny stroll.

Pedro kept it casual in a gray T-shirt and sweats, while Rafael donned athletic shorts and a knee brace.

At one point, the HBO star put his hand on his pal's shoulder as they walked together, and Rafael ripped a hit from a vape.

These two have been spending a ton of quality time together in the past few months ... getting handsy on another BH outing back in February.