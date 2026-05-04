Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra on Weekend Stroll in Beverly Hills
Pedro Pascal Sunny Stroll With Rafael Olarra
Published
Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were out and about in Beverly Hills on Saturday ... taking a walk and enjoying each other's company.
They were both sporting shades as they walked around the L.A. neighborhood on their sunny stroll.
Pedro kept it casual in a gray T-shirt and sweats, while Rafael donned athletic shorts and a knee brace.
At one point, the HBO star put his hand on his pal's shoulder as they walked together, and Rafael ripped a hit from a vape.
These two have been spending a ton of quality time together in the past few months ... getting handsy on another BH outing back in February.
And Rafael recently stopped by the set of Pedro's new project "De Noche," the gay romance movie he's filming.