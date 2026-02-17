Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pedro Pascal & Rafael Olarra Watch 'Wuthering Heights' Together in Theater

Pedro Pascal & Rafa Olarra Get Cozy at the Movies!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Pedro-Pascal-Rafa-Olarra-backgrid-1
Backgrid

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra have been getting close lately ... after being snapped sightseeing in NYC over the Valentine's Day weekend, we now have a shot of them sitting down to watch "Wuthering Heights."

The two took in the period romance, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, while periodically chatting in the cozy theater.

Pedro Pascal And Rafa Olarra Snapped Together In NYC
Launch Gallery
Buds In NYC Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Pedro and Rafa's day at the movies comes after they grabbed lunch Sunday, following a tour of the Lower East Side.

They braved the winter cold that's been oppressing the Big Apple this season, bundling up in multiple layers.

Rafa was last linked to actor and singer Luke Evans. The two confirmed their split in 2021 after a little over a year together.

Related articles